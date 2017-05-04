Kleiner Park goes to the dogs this Saturday for pet walk and fair

Time to treat your four-legged friend to a day of doggone fun.
The Helping Hand Fund Pet Walk and Fair is Saturday, May 6, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the one-mile walk starts at 10 a.m.
The pet fair portion runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon and bustles with pet adoptions, pet tricks demonstrations, face painting and raffles.
Registration is $35 and designate the fee to the charity of your choice.
The four options are:
▪ Helping Hand Fund, which supports service and rescue organizations in the Treasure Valley.
▪ Meridian Canine Rescue, a canine-only rescue that accepts transfers and owner surrenders.
▪ Helping Idaho Dogs, a group of volunteers who are dedicated towards sharing their interests, talents, passion and love of dogs.
▪ Pet Peace of Mind, which educates hospice and palliative care organizations about the importance of pets in the lives of their patients and helps them support those pets in practical ways.
And if you can’t participate but still wish to contribute, you can become a virtual walker for $38.
Registration available at idahohelpinghandfund.com.
