Toast your day of giving with a charitable Payette Brewing beer

Clearly this month’s First Thursday is poppin’, coinciding with Idaho Gives and all.
With so many events taking place today, perhaps a casual drink with some buddies is more your speed.
You’ll still be contributing on this day of giving at First Thursday, May 4, at Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise.
Enjoy Happy Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Beer of the Day specials, and grub from on-site food trucks.
There will also be music by Boise Rock School, Belinda Bowler, Bill Coffey, Edmond Dantes, LED and others.
Twenty percent of beers sales from 6 to 10 p.m. will be donated to The Community Center, an Idaho facility exclusively devoted to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) and allied population.
