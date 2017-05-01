Boise arts and cultural groups will co-host Idaho Gives open house

To celebrate Idaho Gives, arts and cultural organizations in Downtown Boise will co-host a Cultural District Open House from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on First Thursday, May 4, at the Boise Art Museum, 670 Julia Davis Drive.
Come visit with Boise’s arts and cultural organizations and experience first-hand entertainment, hands-on art activities and performance samplings, and learn more about upcoming summer camps and programs.
The open house will offer a taste of the ways the organizations serve our community through educational arts programs and events.
Participating organizations include Ballet Idaho, Basque Museum and Cultural Center, Boise Art Museum, Boise Contemporary Theater, Boise Philharmonic, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, The Morrison Center and Opera Idaho.
Admission to the event is free. However, donations to any or all of the organizations for Idaho Gives are encouraged.
Go to boiseartmuseum.org.
Wingtip Press fights hunger by turning paper scraps into tiny treasures
The suggestion to recycle, reuse and repurpose is everywhere these days — from the handy-dandy symbol on your plastics to inspiration pages on Pinterest.
And for good reasons, of course. One being…why toss something when there is still so much potential for greatness.
I mean, have you seen all the possibilities that exist for old wooden pallets? It’s crazy!
Amy Nack, owner of Wingtip Press, a printmaking and visual art studio and workshop in Boise, shares a similar logic.
A few years ago, she was faced with the dilemma of what to do with all the little leftover paper scraps crowding the drawers.
Harboring the sentiment that they were “too precious” to just throw away, she opted to reach out to follow printmakers, surely in the same boat, to participate in a print exchange where the scraps would be turned into a small edition of original prints.
Participating artists would then submit an edition of 15 prints, no larger than 5 inches x 7 inches, and receive a dozen prints in return. Two prints would travel for exhibitions and one print included in a silent auction, and thus, Leftovers was born.
The silent auction, in its seventh year, is from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ming Studios, 420 S. 6th St., Boise.
Leftovers VII features nearly 100 prints from around the world, including dozens from local artists, local beer from PreFunk, wine, snacks and music by Joseph Lyle.
There is no charge to attend. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force, dedicated to putting private and public resources into action statewide in order to eliminate hunger and provide food security for all Idahoans.
Many of the prints focus on a “food system” theme and highlight the intersection of art and food.
Although the silent auction closes Thursday evening, the fine art prints will continue to be on exhibit from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Ming Studios.
Artists celebrated Leftovers VII by creating images of favorite foods, the earth, its flora and fauna, remnants of objects left behind and bold graphics representing contemporary cultural and political issues.
Cheers to more First Thursday
Clearly this month’s First Thursday is poppin’, coinciding with Idaho Gives and all.
If the previously mentioned events aren’t really your thing, perhaps a casual drink with some buddies is more your speed.
You’ll still be contributing on this day of giving at First Thursday, May 4, at Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise.
Enjoy Happy Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Beer of the Day specials, and grub from on-site food trucks.
There will also be music by Boise Rock School, Belinda Bowler, Bill Coffey, Edmond Dantes, LED and others.
Twenty-percent of beers sales from 6 to 10 p.m. will be donated to The Community Center, an Idaho facility exclusively devoted to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) and allied population.
Pet-friendly walk and fair
Time to treat your four-legged friend to a day of doggone fun.
The Helping Hand Fund Pet Walk and Fair is Saturday, May 6, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the one-mile walk starts at 10 a.m.
The pet fair portion runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon and bustles with pet adoptions, pet tricks demonstrations, face painting and raffles.
Registration is $35 and designate the fee to the charity of your choice.
The four options are:
▪ Helping Hand Fund, which supports service and rescue organizations in the Treasure Valley.
▪ Meridian Canine Rescue, a canine-only rescue that accepts transfers and owner surrenders.
▪ Helping Idaho Dogs, a group of volunteers who are dedicated towards sharing their interests, talents, passion and love of dogs.
▪ Pet Peace of Mind, which educates hospice and palliative care organizations about the importance of pets in the lives of their patients and helps them support those pets in practical ways.
And if you can’t participate but still wish to contribute, you can become a virtual walker for $38.
Registration available at idahohelpinghandfund.com.
