Helping Works

April 27, 2017 8:15 AM

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline needs volunteer phone responders

By Michelle Jenkins

mjenkins@idahostatesman.com

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, by Jannus, Inc., needs volunteer crisis phone and text responders for all shifts, especially evenings and weekends.

The ISPH team trains volunteers — laypersons or professionals in the greater Boise area — to become crisis phone workers. The next training course begins Tuesday, May 2, and finishes up on Saturday, May 27.

Hotline volunteers learn, develop and practice the critical “soft skills” of active listening and communication while helping fellow Idahoans in need.

To learn more, contact Sharon Lightning at 813-3070 or slightning@jannus.org; Nina Leary at 401-8327 or nleary@jannus.org; or go to idahosuicideprevention.org/volunteer/ to apply.

