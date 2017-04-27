Brush-Up Nampa event seeks participants

The city of Nampa is now accepting applications for Brush-Up Nampa, which will be held Saturday, June 10.
Brush-Up Nampa is an annual community event organizing volunteer teams to paint homes of seniors and disabled residents in need in Nampa. Paint and supplies are provided through the program by generous community sponsors, so this is a free event for both teams and homeowners.
There are multiple ways to be involved:
▪ Form a volunteer team by Monday, May 8. Volunteer work teams are needed to make this event possible.
▪ Apply by Monday, May 8, to have your home painted. Details on homeowner criteria can be found at cityofnampa.us/brushupnampa.
▪ Individual donation and sponsorship. Brush-Up Nampa is made possible by generous local paint suppliers, local business sponsorship and individual donations. Brush-Up Nampa is currently seeking corporate sponsors for this year’s event.
To become a sponsor, request an application or for more information call 468-5472 or email community@cityofnampa.us.
Applications and more information are available at cityofnampa.us/brushupnampa.
