Dive in to fundraising with Swim for MS

Tired of waiting around for an opportunity to present itself in order to give back? Organize one yourself!
A national fundraiser called Swim for MS allows volunteers to create their own swim challenge while recruiting online donations to support the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, which provides programs and services to the MS community free of charge.
Get creative and have fun with this unique chance to form and arrange your own swim activity. Organize an ongoing challenge or a one-day event, and participate individually or recruit other swim enthusiasts to form a team.
The challenge could be anything from swimming laps or bustin’ out cannonballs for pledges, to coordinating water polo or competitive kayaking. You are only limited by your own imagination.
Swim for MS welcomes all levels of swimmers, so it is a cool way to get the whole family involved.
Getting started is pretty straightforward. Register and create your swim activity at swimforms.org, set a fundraising goal and share your personal page to recruit family and friends to donate.
Brush-Up Nampa event seeks participants
The city of Nampa is now accepting applications for Brush-Up Nampa, which will be held Saturday, June 10.
Brush-Up Nampa is an annual community event organizing volunteer teams to paint homes of seniors and disabled residents in need in Nampa. Paint and supplies are provided through the program by generous community sponsors, so this is a free event for both teams and homeowners.
There are multiple ways to be involved:
▪ Form a volunteer team by Monday, May 8. Volunteer work teams are needed to make this event possible.
▪ Apply by Monday, May 8, to have your home painted. Details on homeowner criteria can be found at cityofnampa.us/brushupnampa.
▪ Individual donation and sponsorship. Brush-Up Nampa is made possible by generous local paint suppliers, local business sponsorship and individual donations. Brush-Up Nampa is currently seeking corporate sponsors for this year’s event.
To become a sponsor, request an application or for more information call 468-5472 or email community@cityofnampa.us.
Applications and more information are available at cityofnampa.us/brushupnampa.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline needs volunteer phone responders
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, by Jannus, Inc., needs volunteer crisis phone and text responders for all shifts, especially evenings and weekends.
The ISPH team trains volunteers — laypersons or professionals in the greater Boise area — to become crisis phone workers. The next training course begins Tuesday, May 2, and finishes up on Saturday, May 27.
Hotline volunteers learn, develop and practice the critical “soft skills” of active listening and communication while helping fellow Idahoans in need.
To learn more, contact Sharon Lightning at 813-3070 or slightning@jannus.org; Nina Leary at 401-8327 or nleary@jannus.org; or go to idahosuicideprevention.org/volunteer/ to apply.
Treasure Valley companies team up to benefit Boise Rescue Mission
Fleet Feet Sports in Meridian, Live Right Chiropractic and Orangetheory Fitness in Meridian have partnered up for the month of April to help the Boise Rescue Mission provide shoes to people in the area who need them.
There are drop-off sites at all three participating businesses, and donations are rewarded with $10 toward new shoes at Fleet Feet at The Village in Meridian.
Each pair donated through the end of April earns you a raffle ticket into a drawing for the grand prize of new shoes from Fleet Feet, a 60-minute massage from Live Right Chiropractic and four training sessions at Orangetheory Fitness. The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Live Right Chiropractic’s open house event, 2300 S. Orchard St., Boise.
The shoes will go from the drop-off points to the Boise Rescue Mission warehouse, and from there will be distributed among the four shelters the mission runs in the Treasure Valley, according to Jason Billester, vice president of development at Boise Rescue Mission.
Free dental sealants for Peregrine Elementary students
Mark those calendars! Beginning Thursday, May 4, Peregrine Elementary 1st- and 2nd-graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program.
Grins on the Go clinics happen on-site at schools serving low-income families as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s community outreach efforts.
To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Peregrine Elementary in the West Ada School District and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. Permission forms can be obtained from the school.
The Grins on the Go clinic does not bill Medicaid or private insurance. There is no cost associated with this program.
For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 489-3541.
