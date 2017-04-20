Helping Works

April 20, 2017 9:01 AM

Nonprofit Resource Thursday discusses how to get media attention for your nonprofit

By Michelle Jenkins

mjenkins@idahostatesman.com

Boise Public Library and the Idaho Nonprofit Center invite nonprofit leaders, staff members and volunteers to Nonprofit Resource Thursdays, an opportunity to learn about free and low-cost resources available to nonprofits.

The programs are offered every third Thursday at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd., from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Marion Bingham Room, 3rd floor.

This month’s presentation, Thursday, April 20, is “Idaho Gives — It’s All About the Media.”

The program will include a panel of local media professionals (including Idaho Statesman features editor Holly Anderson and reporter Anna Webb, pictured above) who will talk about the components of a good press release, providing photos and videos, crafting your message, timing your press release and more.

For more information, go to boisepubliclibrary.org/classes-events.

