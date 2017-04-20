Nonprofit Resource Thursday discusses how to get media attention for your nonprofit

Boise Public Library and the Idaho Nonprofit Center invite nonprofit leaders, staff members and volunteers to Nonprofit Resource Thursdays, an opportunity to learn about free and low-cost resources available to nonprofits.
The programs are offered every third Thursday at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd., from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Marion Bingham Room, 3rd floor.
This month’s presentation, Thursday, April 20, is “Idaho Gives — It’s All About the Media.”
The program will include a panel of local media professionals (including Idaho Statesman features editor Holly Anderson and reporter Anna Webb, pictured above) who will talk about the components of a good press release, providing photos and videos, crafting your message, timing your press release and more.
For more information, go to boisepubliclibrary.org/classes-events.
