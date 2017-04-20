Get checked out today at the free health clinic

Adventist Medical Evangelism Network (AMEN) offers a free health clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
Services provided include eye exams with prescriptions and glasses, dental cleanings, fillings and extractions, diabetic and blood pressure screenings, massage therapy, as well as lifestyle counseling and community resources.
All services are conducted by medical or industry professionals serving in a voluntary capacity. As a result of various community sponsorships, all services are free of charge.
For more information, go to amenboise.org.
Out of thankfulness, we at CDI are giving back to those we encounter who have needs now. AMEN Boise clinic is one way I can give back. It’s also a way we can all participate and give back for what we’ve received throughout our lives.
Representative of Community Development Inc.
Comments