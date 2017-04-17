More prizes for early birds during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets for Boise’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicked off on April 7. Did you snag yours?
The $100 price tag buys you the chance of becoming the proud owner of a new home valued at around $480,000.
And every ticket supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to find cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.
While the incentive to grab a ticket is a no-brainer, there are additional perks that may get you fumbling around for that checkbook even quicker.
The timing of your ticket purchase determines how many prizes you could be eligible to win.
For instance, those who forked over the cash on kickoff date (April 7) were entered to win four Boise State University football club seats in the Stueckle Sky Center and an autographed football helmet. Not bad, eh?
And more opportunities for cool stuff await, such as a couples ski package if your ticket is purchased by May 5 or a $2,500 Albertsons gift card if purchased by June 2.
Basically, if you plan to buy a ticket, get on it because the earlier you do so, the more you could potentially win.
And the prizes continue at the open houses where you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Mor Furniture for Less.
The home will be available for free tours beginning Saturday, April 29, at The Preserve at Heron River, 9634 W. Twisted Vine Drive, Star.
Tours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, and continue through June 11.
Giveaway winners will be drawn June 18. Tickets and more details available at dreamhome.org or call (800) 537-8939.
Free health clinic
Adventist Medical Evangelism Network (AMEN) offers a free health clinic that continues from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
Services provided include eye exams with prescriptions and glasses, dental cleanings, fillings and extractions, diabetic and blood pressure screenings, massage therapy, as well as lifestyle counseling and community resources.
All services are conducted by medical or industry professionals serving in a voluntary capacity. As a result of various community sponsorships, all services are free of charge.
For more information, go to amenboise.org.
Out of thankfulness, we at CDI are giving back to those we encounter who have needs now. AMEN Boise clinic is one way I can give back. It’s also a way we can all participate and give back for what we’ve received throughout our lives.
Representative of Community Development Inc.
Nonprofit Resource Thursdays
Boise Public Library and the Idaho Nonprofit Center invite nonprofit leaders, staff members and volunteers to Nonprofit Resource Thursdays, an opportunity to learn about free and low-cost resources available to nonprofits.
The programs are offered every third Thursday at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd., from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Marion Bingham Room, 3rd floor.
This month’s presentation, Thursday, April 20, is “Idaho Gives — It’s All About the Media.”
The program will include a panel of local media professionals (including Idaho Statesman features editor Holly Anderson and reporter Anna Webb, pictured above) who will talk about the components of a good press release, providing photos and videos, crafting your message, timing your press release and more.
For more information, go to boisepubliclibrary.org/classes-events.
Boise businesses auction off their services for Interfaith Sanctuary
The second annual “Creative Good” Benefit Auction is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at The Owyhee, 1109 Main St., Boise.
The dinner event features Boise companies auctioning off their useful services to other area businesses with proceeds benefiting Interfaith Sanctuary, which helps local homeless families in need.
Doughtnuts from Guru Donuts will be served and dinner will be prepared by Life’s Kitchen.
The charitable and networking event includes dinner and a drink in the $20 ticket price; purchase at eventbrite.com.
Family Advocates Story Tour
Join Family Advocates for a “Story Tour” at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the Marion Bingham Room, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Learn about the children their volunteer guardians serve, the incredible relationships they form and how everyday people become heroes to a child in need.
A nationally certified CASA organization, Family Advocates recruits, trains and mentors volunteers to provide the crucial service of Guardian ad Litem for children in foster care.
Family Advocates works to strengthen these families and keep kids safe by empowering everyday people to protect and enrich the lives of children.
Free to attend. For more information, call 972-8255 or go to boisepubliclibrary.org/calendar.
