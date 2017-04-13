Helping Works

April 13, 2017 1:59 PM

Celebrate Earth Day and lend a helping hand

By Michelle Jenkins

mjenkins@idahostatesman.com

The Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge is in need of some serious spring cleaning.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, to pick up trash and remove noxious weeds at the Lake Lowell Unit of the refuge.

An orientation begins at 9 a.m. at the visitor center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa.

There will be other projects available to improve wildlife habitat, in addition to litter and weed removal.

Volunteers will need to bring their own work gloves and water, and wear appropriate clothing.

Register by Monday, April 17, by emailing deerflat@fws.gov or calling 467-9278.

