Two opportunities offer chances to make the Valley a better place

Who remembers the 2000 flick “Pay It Forward” about one boy’s attempt to make the world a better place?
It wasn’t a blockbuster hit, but it had it’s awww… moments and an heartfelt message.
Anyway, the City of Meridian is spreading a similar movement, but it’s much more simple.
No searching high and low for three pay-it-forward-worthy folk, as the precious Haley Joel Osment did. Instead, merely help out the person to your right.
This tradition of kindness is referred to as Do The Right Day, and it goes down Wednesday, April 12.
The goal of the day is to encourage people of all ages to do something nice for the person to your right; whether it’s helping a neighbor, giving a classmate a nice note or buying coffee for a co-worker.
“We were moved to do something to spur a movement of compassion and kindness after discussing bullying and teen suicide with our Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council,” said Mayor Tammy de Weerd, City of Meridian. “It is something that definitely affects teens in our community and adults as well. That’s why we worked together to make this an annual event for our city. You never know how one act of kindness can change someone’s life.”
The third annual event is once again distributing #DoTheRight stickers, and Mayor Tammy de Weerd will make appearances throughout the day to read the Do the Right Day proclamation.
New this year are Do The Right “Kindness” post cards, which are being handed out throughout the community — making it that much easier to leave a kind message for the person to your right.
For a schedule of events and to find out where to get your stickers/post cards, go to meridiancity.org/dotheright.
Meridian encourages residents to share their experiences on Wednesday, April 12, via social media with the hashtag #DoTheRight.
Earth Day Work Day
The Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge is in need of some serious spring cleaning.
Celebrate Earth Day and lend a helping hand.
Volunteer from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, to pick up trash and remove noxious weeds at the Lake Lowell Unit of the refuge.
An orientation begins at 9 a.m. at the visitor center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa.
There will be other projects available to improve wildlife habitat, in addition to litter and weed removal.
Volunteers will need to bring their own work gloves and water, and wear appropriate clothing.
Register by Monday, April 17, by emailing deerflat@fws.gov or calling 467-9278.
Check yourself at the community health screening
Basic physical and dental exams and onsite testing for blood sugar levels and cholesterol are included in free services offered at a community health screening from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise.
The screening is for uninsured adults or adults who have limited access to preventive health care. The Idaho Foodbank will provide free boxes of food for participants.
Idaho State University faculty and student clinicians will perform the services.
The full screening process takes about 90 minutes and participants can check in any time between 4 and 7 p.m. Patients in immediate need are given appointments at low-cost Treasure Valley clinics for additional care. For more information, call 373-1700 or email healthyU@isu.edu.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments