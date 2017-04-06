Helping Works

April 6, 2017 7:52 AM

Idaho Songwriters Association presents benefit concert for WCA

By Michelle Jenkins

Steve Eaton, Rob Harding, Deborah Day, Lynda Johnson and Kathy Wilkins will entertain guests Thursday, April 6, in The Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The event is a tribute to the Treasure Valley women who are selected each year for special recognition by the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA) of Boise.

The evening includes a paddle raise to support the WCA, a domestic violence service that provides help for people dealing with domestic abuse.

Ticket are $10 for general seating and $15 for preferred at eventbrite.com. Prices are $15 and $20 at the door.

Helping Works

