Team up to walk for MS

Walk to make a change for those living with multiple sclerosis on Saturday, April 8, at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
Participants can choose between a 1-mile and 3-mile course along the Greenbelt.
Check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Cory from Kissin 92 will emcee during the opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
The Griddle will serve freshly-squeezed orange juice, and RC Bigelow Tea will have hot tea for participants prior to the start.
And after the walk, refuel with chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A and lemonade from Tucanos.
The MS Walk benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a nonprofit organization that helps people affected by multiple sclerosis by funding research, driving change through advocacy, facilitating professional education, and providing programs and services that help people with multiple sclerosis and their families.
Browse the sponsor booths and MS Wellness booths to learn more about MS as well as to learn about local resources and medications for multiple sclerosis.
There is no fee to participate. Donations are welcome. Register at walkms.org.
Comments