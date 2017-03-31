United Way’s children’s book drive kicks off this Saturday at Barnes and Noble

United Way of Treasure Valley is hosting its third annual children’s book drive, seeking to collect thousands of new and gently used books for distribution to children throughout the valley.
The book drive will run April 10-14, following a kickoff event on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise.
The Barnes and Noble event will include fun activities for children and families, including a reading of “Beauty and the Beast,” face painting and story time with therapy dogs.
“We look forward to the children’s book drive each year because it gives everyone in the Treasure Valley an opportunity to change a child’s life,” said Nora Carpenter, CEO and president of United Way of Treasure Valley. “Whether someone has a box of children’s books collecting dust in a closest or they want to buy some new books and donate them, each book can make a difference for our community’s kids.”
United Way hosts the children’s book drive in April to help get books to local kids before schools end for the summer.
Many Treasure Valley residents will be able to bring books directly to their workplace, as dozens of companies have agreed to host donation boxes. People interested in donating can also drop off new or gently used books at any U.S. Bank or Albertsons store throughout the Treasure Valley, April 10-14.
For a complete list of drop-off locations, visit unitedwaytv.org. Companies interested in partnering with United Way for this year’s children’s book drive can call the United Way office at 336-1070.
Following the drive, April 17-21, volunteers are needed to help clean, sort and distribute books. United Way provides snacks and drinks. Call 336-1070 to participate.
In 2016, United Way of Treasure Valley collected more than 70,000 new and used books during the Children’s Book Drive.
Comments