Laugh along with Orny Adams at Boise benefit show

What do water, chocolate and a dictionary have in common?
Hmm…they are necessities for a spelling bee study session?
Perhaps, but more interestingly, these are the items on comic Orny Adams’ wish list when making personal appearances.
Pretty low maintenance as far as demands go.
So let’s hope that the chocolate selection is to his liking when he makes a stop in Boise to demonstrate that laughter is the best medicine.
Orny Adams, whose birth name is Adam Orienstein, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Having more than 20 years of touring under his belt, the American comic rose to stardom after Jerry Seinfeld chose him to co-star in his 2002 documentary “Comedian.” He’s also been on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” made several appearances on “The Tonight Show,” and currently portrays Coach Finstock on the MTV series “Teen Wolf.”
His Boise show is a benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an organization dedicated to funding research, finding cures and ensuring access to treatments for blood cancer patients.
Local Idaho philanthropist Heather Harrington is hosting the event with Boise-based fundraising powerhouse MaxGiving as part of the national campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year recognition.
Tickets range from $35 to $300, including options for an exclusive dinner meet-and-greet with Adams. Buy tickets at orny.maxgiving.com.
Franklin Building Supply to recognize high school students
Franklin Building Supply is once again asking the community to nominate deserving candidates for its spring 2017 High School Hero Award, which recognizes outstanding students throughout Idaho and northern Nevada.
Nominees will be judged on the basis of multiple achievements, including grade point average, academic activities, school-related extra-curricular activities, and community- and/or civic-related involvement. Upon selecting a winner, Franklin Building Supply will donate $500 in the student’s name to the academic department or nonprofit organization of the winning student’s choosing. The winner will also receive a $500 cash prize for themselves, and statewide recognition.
“At Franklin, we operate on the philosophies and values of our founders,” states Rick Lierz, CEO and president of Franklin Building Supply. “We want to encourage young people in the community to strive for their personal best and continue pursuing their dreams. In order to become a well-rounded individual it is not only important to work hard in the classroom, but to also involve yourself in the community while being a positive role model to others. The High School Hero Award is our way of showing students that they have our support, and we are on their side.”
Hurry! The deadline for spring submission is Friday, March 31, and a winner will be announced May 1. Nomination forms are available at any Franklin Building Supply store or at franklinbuildingsupply.com.
United Way to host third annual statewide children’s book drive
United Way of Treasure Valley is hosting its third annual children’s book drive, seeking to collect thousands of new and gently used books for distribution to children throughout the valley.
The book drive will run April 10-14, following a kickoff event on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise.
The Barnes and Noble event will include fun activities for children and families, including a reading of “Beauty and the Beast,” face painting and story time with therapy dogs.
“We look forward to the children’s book drive each year because it gives everyone in the Treasure Valley an opportunity to change a child’s life,” said Nora Carpenter, CEO and president of United Way of Treasure Valley. “Whether someone has a box of children’s books collecting dust in a closest or they want to buy some new books and donate them, each book can make a difference for our community’s kids.”
United Way hosts the children’s book drive in April to help get books to local kids before schools end for the summer.
Many Treasure Valley residents will be able to bring books directly to their workplace, as dozens of companies have agreed to host donation boxes. People interested in donating can also drop off new or gently used books at any U.S. Bank or Albertsons store throughout the Treasure Valley, April 10-14.
For a complete list of drop-off locations, visit unitedwaytv.org. Companies interested in partnering with United Way for this year’s children’s book drive can call the United Way office at 336-1070.
Following the drive, April 17-21, volunteers are needed to help clean, sort and distribute books. United Way provides snacks and drinks. Call 336-1070 to participate.
In 2016, United Way of Treasure Valley collected more than 70,000 new and used books during the Children’s Book Drive.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
