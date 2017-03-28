Franklin Building Supply to recognize high school students

Nominees will be judged on the basis of multiple achievements, including grade point average, academic activities, school-related extra-curricular activities, and community- and/or civic-related involvement. Upon selecting a winner, Franklin Building Supply will donate $500 in the student’s name to the academic department or nonprofit organization of the winning student’s choosing. The winner will also receive a $500 cash prize for themselves, and statewide recognition.
“At Franklin, we operate on the philosophies and values of our founders,” states Rick Lierz, CEO and president of Franklin Building Supply. “We want to encourage young people in the community to strive for their personal best and continue pursuing their dreams. In order to become a well-rounded individual it is not only important to work hard in the classroom, but to also involve yourself in the community while being a positive role model to others. The High School Hero Award is our way of showing students that they have our support, and we are on their side.”
Hurry! The deadline for spring submission is Friday, March 31, and a winner will be announced May 1. Nomination forms are available at any Franklin Building Supply store or at franklinbuildingsupply.com.
