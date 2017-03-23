NeighborWorks Boise seeks homes and volunteers for Paint the Town

NeighborWorks Boise is now accepting applications for volunteer teams and homes to paint for this year’s Paint the Town. Approximately 60 homes will be selected for the event scheduled for Saturday, June 10. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, March 29.
Each year, thousands of volunteers donate their time and resources to paint and fix up homes for neighbors unable to do it themselves. Paint the Town, one of the longest running volunteer events in Idaho, impacts the entire community by restoring neighborhood pride, increasing property values, and bringing community members together to help each other.
Volunteers are needed and can get involved in the following ways:
▪ Nominate a homeowner who is over 65 or disabled and unable to afford to paint their home. Nomination deadline is March 29.
▪ Create a volunteer team of at least 10 people to prep and paint a home from start to finish: $100 registration fee. Team deadline is April 21.
▪ Make a contribution to support your neighbors in need and be entered into a drawing for prizes (two Alaska Airlines round trip tickets, a grill and an Amazon Echo). Donate now at paintthetownboise.org.
Homes are selected based on specific homeowner qualifications, including age, physical disability, and financial need. To review the qualifications for home selection and request an application, visit paintthetownboise.org or call 258-6222. To register a volunteer team, visit paintthetownboise.org.
