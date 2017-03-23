March for Meals means meals for seniors

Take a short walk through Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park during March for Meals on Saturday, March 25, to raise awareness on senior food insecurity.
The walk begins at 10 a.m., with signups from 9:30 to 10 a.m., at the park located at 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
There is no entry fee, but Food Services of America, a foodservice distributor, will donate $5 to Metro Meals on Wheels for each marcher.
Metro Meals on Wheels delivers and serves over 900 hot, nutritious meals each weekday (plus more than 700 frozen meals each weekend) to seniors throughout Ada County.
“The food is critical to the seniors, but Meals on Wheels is much more than a meal to them,” said Grant Jones, director of Metro Meals on Wheels. “Ninety percent say it makes them feel more safe and secure, 81 percent say it improves their health, and 92 percent say it enables them to remain independent, living at home.”
For more information, go to metromealsonwheels.net.
Comments