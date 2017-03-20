Eat a sub and make a difference for Wish kids

As if anyone really needs a reason to indulge in a tasty sub sammich, Jersey Mike’s Subs is making a lunch stop pretty irresistible.
The restaurant at 7610 W. State St. near Gary Lane in West Boise is in the midst of its 7th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Make-A-Wish Idaho, which grants wishes and support to children suffering from life-threatening diseases.
The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when the Boise location will donate every … single … dollar … that comes in that day to Make-A-Wish Idaho.
Throughout the country, on Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations will donate 100 percent of sales to nearly 150 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales — every penny — goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.
For more information, visit jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.
Jersey Mike’s will open its second Boise store at 1628 S. Broadway Ave., between Warren and Howe streets, on Wednesday, April 12. During the first week of business in April at the new Broadway Jersey Mike’s, you can also make donations to Make-A-Wish Idaho.
Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $20 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.
March for Meals means meals for seniors
Take a short walk through Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park during March for Meals on Saturday, March 25, to raise awareness on senior food insecurity.
The walk begins at 10 a.m., with signups from 9:30 to 10 a.m., at the park located at 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
There is no entry fee, but Food Services of America, a foodservice distributor, will donate $5 to Metro Meals on Wheels for each marcher.
Metro Meals on Wheels delivers and serves over 900 hot, nutritious meals each weekday (plus more than 700 frozen meals each weekend) to seniors throughout Ada County.
“The food is critical to the seniors, but Meals on Wheels is much more than a meal to them,” said Grant Jones, director of Metro Meals on Wheels. “Ninety percent say it makes them feel more safe and secure, 81 percent say it improves their health, and 92 percent say it enables them to remain independent, living at home.”
For more information, go to metromealsonwheels.net.
NeighborWorks Boise seeks homes and volunteers for Paint the Town
NeighborWorks Boise is now accepting applications for volunteer teams and homes to paint for this year’s Paint the Town. Approximately 60 homes will be selected for the event scheduled for Saturday, June 10. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, March 29.
Each year, thousands of volunteers donate their time and resources to paint and fix up homes for neighbors unable to do it themselves. Paint the Town, one of the longest running volunteer events in Idaho, impacts the entire community by restoring neighborhood pride, increasing property values, and bringing community members together to help each other.
Volunteers are needed and can get involved in the following ways:
▪ Nominate a homeowner who is over 65 or disabled and unable to afford to paint their home. Nomination deadline is March 29.
▪ Create a volunteer team of at least 10 people to prep and paint a home from start to finish: $100 registration fee. Team deadline is April 21.
▪ Make a contribution to support your neighbors in need and be entered into a drawing for prizes (two Alaska Airlines round trip tickets, a grill and an Amazon Echo). Donate now at paintthetownboise.org.
Homes are selected based on specific homeowner qualifications, including age, physical disability, and financial need. To review the qualifications for home selection and request an application, visit paintthetownboise.org or call 258-6222. To register a volunteer team, visit paintthetownboise.org.
Volunteer opportunities at the museum
If you love rocks, minerals and Idaho mining history, then you’ll dig the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology in East Boise.
Enthusiastic and friendly volunteers are needed to help with tasks at the museum.
Tour the museum and find out what it’s all about at an orientation scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the museum, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road.
The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, April through October.
Call Shirley at 283-3186 or visit idahomuseum.org or the museum’s Facebook page for more information.
