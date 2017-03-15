Pet-friendly Food Truck Rally supports dog parks

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with your furry-faced friend. No, not your pal Pete who never shaves, but rather your four-legged buddy. OK, bring Pete, too.
Nampa’s Food Truck Rally takes over Lloyd Square, 1350 Front St., from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Feast on grub from food trucks Boise Fry Company, BBQ Guy, Kono Pizza and Kanak Attack Catering, to name a few.
There also will be pet-friendly vendors and music by Shot Glass.
And, of course, the event wouldn’t be complete without green beer, provided by Payette Brewing Company.
Free to attend. All proceeds support the continued development of Nampa’s Amity Dog Park, as well as fund a second dog park in Nampa.
Call 468-5858 with questions.
