Idaho Foodbank to raise food and funds for ‘Million Meals in March’

The Idaho Foodbank is utilizing National Nutrition Month to launch “Million Meals in March,” a statewide campaign with a goal of collecting the food and funds for 1 million meals in the month. The Foodbank distributes food for more meals than that every month, yet the spring is typically a time when food and fund donations drop off.
In order to accomplish the feat, the Foodbank will need to raise a minimum of $250,000, an effort spurred by the involvement of campaign champion Bank of America.
The first major donation of the campaign will come from WinCo Foods, which has pledged to donate $25,000 worth of food — the equivalent of 10 percent of the campaign goal.
A special webpage has been created for the campaign: Millionmealsidaho.org. It will accept monetary donations, list campaign promotions and events, and highlight contributing sponsors statewide. Among the many planned events locally, KIZN Kissin’ 92 is hosting a special 12-hour phone-a-thon on Wednesday, March 15. Listeners in the Treasure Valley will be encouraged to call in and donate to the campaign while qualifying for prizes.
