Bid on a brunch with the Soup Nazi at wine auction benefit

Whether you are a casual wine drinker or a hardcore wine enthusiast who can detect even the faintest hints of asparagus and cheese in the pour, clear your schedule for Saturday, March 18.
The “classy but not stuffy” Kif Brown Foundation Wine Auction and Gala will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St. in Garden City.
The second annual event will once again feature rare wines from Kif and Dawn Brown’s impressive collection. Kif, who passed away in February 2015 from pancreatic cancer, and his wife were avid wine collectors.
The auction this year consists of 150 Pacific Northwest wines, with a special focus on Oregon Pinot Noirs.
In addition to the unique selections, you will also have the opportunity to bid on a Sunday brunch for two at Richard’s restaurant with actor Larry Thomas.
Larry who? You know… the Soup Nazi on “Seinfeld,” widely popular for his catchphrase, “No soup for you!”
Thomas, who is attending the wine auction, will also sign copies of his autobiography/cookbook “Confessions of a Soup Nazi, An Adventure in Acting and Cooking” 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Go Out Local, 106 N. 6th St., suite M4, Boise.
The auction will also feature an autographed guitar by musicians Jamey Johnson and Allison Krauss, and a freshwater fishing trip for two, amongst other items.
Willowcreek Grill and RAW will keep hunger pangs at bay with appetizers, soups and sushi. And the Ben Burdick Trio with Amy Rose will add to the ambiance with originals, jazz standards and more.
Proceeds from the evening benefit the Kif Brown Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing people personalized guidance following a cancer diagnosis.
Tickets are $60 and available at bit.ly/kbfwine2017. For more information on the Kif Brown Foundation, visit thekifbrownfoundation.com.
Last year’s wine auction raised more than $28,000, which has helped us cover expensive chemotherapy co-pays for clients, offer them nutrition and fitness counseling, and provide them and their families with fresh, healthy, home-delivered meals.
April Matson, a spokesperson for the Kif Brown Foundation
Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs
Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with your furry-faced friend. No, not your pal Pete who never shaves, but rather your four-legged buddy. OK, bring Pete, too.
Nampa’s Food Truck Rally takes over Lloyd Square, 1350 Front St., from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Feast on grub from food trucks Boise Fry Company, BBQ Guy, Kono Pizza and Kanak Attack Catering, to name a few.
There also will be pet-friendly vendors and music by Shot Glass.
And, of course, the event wouldn’t be complete without green beer, provided by Payette Brewing Company.
Free to attend. All proceeds support the continued development of Nampa’s Amity Dog Park, as well as fund a second dog park in Nampa.
Call 468-5858 with questions.
Make-A-Wish Idaho needs donations of airline miles
Make-A-Wish Idaho will be conducting an on-air telethon in partnership with KBOI Channel 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. This is an opportunity for the Treasure Valley community to call in to donate air miles to send a wish kid on their wish.
“Make-A-Wish arranges travel for wish kids to reach their wish destinations, whether it’s to meet a celebrity, go to their favorite theme park or reconnect with a close friend who moved away,” said Helene Peterson, Make-A-Wish Idaho development manager.
“Donating unused airline miles is an easy way for supporters to help us grant children’s wishes and give them an experience that improves the quality of life for them and their families.”
Donations can be accepted from those with Alaska, Delta and United Airlines mileage accounts.
To donate, call 472-2220 during the telethon or go to the Make-A-Wish Idaho website anytime at idaho.wish.org and click on the Wishes In Flight link to fill out and fax, email or mail a form to its offices.
Idaho Foodbank and ‘Million Meals in March’
The Idaho Foodbank is utilizing National Nutrition Month to launch “Million Meals in March,” a statewide campaign with a goal of collecting the food and funds for 1 million meals in the month. The Foodbank distributes food for more meals than that every month, yet the spring is typically a time when food and fund donations drop off.
In order to accomplish the feat, the Foodbank will need to raise a minimum of $250,000, an effort spurred by the involvement of campaign champion Bank of America.
The first major donation of the campaign will come from WinCo Foods, which has pledged to donate $25,000 worth of food — the equivalent of 10 percent of the campaign goal.
A special webpage has been created for the campaign: Millionmealsidaho.org. It will accept monetary donations, list campaign promotions and events, and highlight contributing sponsors statewide. Among the many planned events locally, KIZN Kissin’ 92 is hosting a special 12-hour phone-a-thon on Wednesday, March 15. Listeners in the Treasure Valley will be encouraged to call in and donate to the campaign while qualifying for prizes.
