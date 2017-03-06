A weekend with the Steelheads puts the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

The workweek may have just gotten started, but we are still that much closer to the weekend. No judgment in trying to make plans this early.
There are a couple of opportunities to hang out with the Idaho Steelheads that you might fancy.
▪ The Idaho Steelheads will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
This game is particularly cool as it’s MS Night with The Steelheads.
Tickets are $15, and $5 from every ticket will be donated directly to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The nonprofit organization helps people affected by multiple sclerosis by funding research, driving change through advocacy, facilitating professional education and providing programs and services that those with MS and their families. Show your support and wear orange if you can.
That $15 ticket not only buys you a seat to the rowdy, on-ice action, but food, too. Feed your face with a RR Ranch hot dog, bag of potato chips and small Pepsi drink.
For tickets, go to igrouptix.com/idahosteelheads (username: multiple; password: sclerosis) or call 472-3363 to order by phone. There is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy.
If a more mellow scenario is more your speed, no prob.
▪ CenturyLink’s Free Skate is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
Idaho Steelheads players, coaches and the mascot, Blue, will take a few laps around the ice with fans, as well as sign autographs and take photos.
“Every year our players are overwhelmed by the tremendous love and support they get from Steelheads fans,” said Steelheads President Eric Trapp.
“It’s wonderful for our fans to have the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with the people in this organization, but it means just as much to our players that they have an opportunity to thank the passionate fans that fill this building every season.”
Bring a canned food donation for The Idaho Foodbank and score two tickets to the Steelheads’ March 15 home game against the Rapid City Rush.
There are a limited number of skates available on a first-come, first-served basis, so those attending are encouraged to bring their own.
Support Basque culture at Kantari Afaria
Boise’s Biotzetik Basque Choir will present Kantari Afaria on Saturday, March 11, at Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise.
The annual fundraiser includes an authentic Basque dinner prepared by Jesus Alcelay, executive chef at Cottonwood Grille and the Basque Center chef, and a special performance by the choir.
The choir consists of about 50 volunteer members, both Basque and non-Basque, and is directed by Patty Gabica.
“This dinner has become a Boise spring tradition. It is a wonderful way to introduce the community to the Basque music and cuisine,” Gabica said.
Cocktails start pouring at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m. There will also be a silent and live auction with Basque art, meals and adventures.
Tickets are $40 each and must be purchased in advance from any choir member or by emailing BasqueChoir@gmail.com.
Biotzetik, which in Basque means “from the heart,” was founded in 1986 to spread the Basque musical heritage to people worldwide.
