Take a step toward the fight for healthy lungs, clean air

It’s time to stretch out those quads and make a difference for Idahoans with lung disease.
Boise’s Fight for Air Climb takes place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the U.S. Bank Plaza, 101 S. Capitol Blvd.
Climb 32, 64, 96 or 128 floors (two stairwells = 32 floors). Participants may climb as little as 16 floors, but must complete at least 32 floors to be eligible for a speed award.
There are five categories to choose from: Climber, Elite Climber (competitive stairclimber/athlete), Fireman, Other First Responder and Virtual Climber (for those who want to raise awareness/funds, but cannot attend).
Elite Climbers will start at 8 a.m., followed by Climbers at 9 a.m. The Fireman and Other First Responder groups will participate in full gear and will be given a specific start time during the event.
Participate as an individual or round up a team to support the mission of the American Lung Association, which saves lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.
Registration is $35 at climbboise.org. Registrations will be accepted the day of the event for $45. There is a minimum fundraising requirement of $100, in addition to the registration fee.
Fork, Alavita double their donation to local nonprofit
Abigail’s Hope, which provides handmade baby hats, blankets, books and other items to grieving families who deliver a stillborn baby, recently received the $6,000 donation.
Fork and Alavita requested nominations from the community for deserving Treasure Valley nonprofits to receive a donation from their Corkage for Community Fund. Staff from both restaurants reviewed and voted to select a winner.
The original $3,000 donation from the Corkage for Community Fund was doubled to $6,000 — when Fork and Alavita matched the amount. This $6,000 donation came as a surprise to Abigail’s Hope, as it is twice the amount they were excepting.
Fork and Alavita owners Cameron and Amanda Lumsden said, “Living our mission, ‘Loyal to Local,’ we believe in reinvesting in our roots and are passionate about the Boise community. We are excited to double our charitable donation this year to a well-deserving Idaho nonprofit whose mission supports our community and our community’s children.”
Volunteer orientation at Family Advocates
Family Advocates works to strengthen families and keep kids safe by empowering everyday people to protect and enrich the lives of youth.
Volunteers are needed in both its family strengthening programs and within its CASA program as guardian ad litem.
Attend the next volunteer orientation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Family Advocates, 3010 W. State St., Boise, to find the right opportunity for your schedule.
If you can’t make this one, not a problem. Volunteer orientations are held the first Tuesday (9:30 to 11 a.m.) and the third Tuesday (5:30 to 7 p.m.) of each month at the Boise office.
Call 345-3344 to RSVP or go to strongandsafe.org/volunteer for details on the volunteer job descriptions.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments