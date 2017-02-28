Fork, Alavita double their donation to local nonprofit

Abigail’s Hope, which provides handmade baby hats, blankets, books and other items to grieving families who deliver a stillborn baby, recently received the $6,000 donation.
Fork and Alavita requested nominations from the community for deserving Treasure Valley nonprofits to receive a donation from their Corkage for Community Fund. Staff from both restaurants reviewed and voted to select a winner.
The original $3,000 donation from the Corkage for Community Fund was doubled to $6,000 — when Fork and Alavita matched the amount. This $6,000 donation came as a surprise to Abigail’s Hope, as it is twice the amount they were excepting.
Fork and Alavita owners Cameron and Amanda Lumsden said, “Living our mission, ‘Loyal to Local,’ we believe in reinvesting in our roots and are passionate about the Boise community. We are excited to double our charitable donation this year to a well-deserving Idaho nonprofit whose mission supports our community and our community’s children.”
Comments