Support Idaho craft brewers at Destination: Beer

Treat your taste buds to 25 Idaho craft breweries pouring 50 different beers at Destination: Beer in McCall from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Depot Park, 1101 N. 3rd St., next to Hotel McCall.
The event takes place under a heated tent and emphasizes barrel-aged and strong beers.
Tickets include beer samples of all beers, appetizers from Delish Catering, some take-home swag, and a commemorative glass goblet (no plastic tasting cups here).
Proceeds benefit Idaho Brewers United, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect and promote the Idaho craft beer industry through education, events and legislation.
Tickets are $69 per person and are limited in number. For the list of breweries and beers and to grab tickets, go to idahobeerfest.com.
Comments