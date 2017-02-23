Girl Scouts and United Dairymen of Idaho team up to give back

Suddenly craving Thin Mints and Samoas? Then your body clock is right on time as we are in the middle of Girl Scout Cookie season.
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage members have been selling Girl Scout Cookies for decades. Along with the sale, there has long been an option for customers to donate a box of Girl Scout Cookies through the Cookies from the Heart program. Girl Scouts of Silver Sage donates these boxes to The Idaho Foodbank to help those in need.
For the second year in a row, United Dairymen of Idaho is partnering with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage to make that donation go one step further. For every box donated to the Cookies from the Heart program, United Dairymen of Idaho will donate $1 to The Idaho Foodbank to go toward milk purchases, giving customers an opportunity to double the impact of their charitable contributions.
The Girl Scouts will continue taking individual orders throughout the sale, and from Feb. 26 through March 12, Girl Scout troops will be at local retailers, including many Albertsons locations, selling boxes at their cookie booths.
In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is participating in the Digital Cookie Program, which allows the scouts to sell online. Online customers can help with the double-donation opportunity, too. Whether the box is purchased online or in person, customers can donate to Cookies from the Heart.
All Girl Scout Cookie purchases, donated or not, support the girls and the Girl Scouts’ mission — to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
All sales — door-to-door, booth and online — end March 12.
Go to girlscouts-ssc.org for more information and to find locations to purchase a box of Cookies from the Heart.
