Bail K9 Ike out of jail for Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is holding a “virtual” Jail and Bail fundraiser, and K9 Ike will be doing the time for doing the crime — tearing up his doggy bed. Bad Ike!
The Garden City Police Department’s goal is to raise $2,000 or more to help support Crime Stoppers.
The Crime Stoppers program works with community member tips to assist law enforcement in the identification of criminal suspects and the apprehension of known felons.
Help Ike make bail so he gets out of the slammer by visiting crimestoppers.afrogs.org/#/index.
Or make your donation in person at the station, 301 E. 50th St., Garden City, and receive a “pawtographed” picture of Ike.
