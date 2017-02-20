A Fat Tuesday that supports young muscians and the blues

Fat Tuesday is next week. Where will you be tossing/collecting your Mardi Gras beads?
If blues music is your jam, then party with the Boise Blues Society at its annual Fat Tuesday Celebration and Fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
The Blues Addicts with Brass Tacks Horns will headline a night of music that will also feature The Blues Directors, Jake Leg and Blues Collective.
The local blues bands will provide four hours of tunes, so taking advantage of the large dance floor will be a must.
There will also be a full bar and New Orleans-style food available for purchase.
And don’t forget to dress up! A merch gift basket will be awarded for best costume.
All proceeds help support the BBS Blues in the Schools program, which provides free blues education and programs to area schools and scholarships to young musicians.
Tickets are $20 each at bbs-fat-tues-2017.eventbrite.com.
Bail K9 Ike out of jail
Crime Stoppers is holding a “virtual” Jail and Bail fundraiser, and K9 Ike will be doing the time for doing the crime — tearing up his doggy bed. Bad Ike!
The Garden City Police Department’s goal is to raise $2,000 or more to help support Crime Stoppers.
The Crime Stoppers program works with community member tips to assist law enforcement in the identification of criminal suspects and the apprehension of known felons.
Help Ike make bail so he gets out of the slammer by visiting crimestoppers.afrogs.org/#/index.
Or make your donation in person at the station, 301 E. 50th St., Garden City, and receive a “pawtographed” picture of Ike.
Girl Scouts and United Dairymen of Idaho team up to give back
Suddenly craving Thin Mints and Samoas? Then your body clock is right on time as we are in the middle of Girl Scout Cookie season.
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage members have been selling Girl Scout Cookies for decades. Along with the sale, there has long been an option for customers to donate a box of Girl Scout Cookies through the Cookies from the Heart program. Girl Scouts of Silver Sage donates these boxes to The Idaho Foodbank to help those in need.
For the second year in a row, United Dairymen of Idaho is partnering with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage to make that donation go one step further. For every box donated to the Cookies from the Heart program, United Dairymen of Idaho will donate $1 to The Idaho Foodbank to go toward milk purchases, giving customers an opportunity to double the impact of their charitable contributions.
The Girl Scouts will continue taking individual orders throughout the sale, and from Feb. 26 through March 12, Girl Scout troops will be at local retailers, including many Albertsons locations, selling boxes at their cookie booths.
In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is participating in the Digital Cookie Program, which allows the scouts to sell online. Online customers can help with the double-donation opportunity, too. Whether the box is purchased online or in person, customers can donate to Cookies from the Heart.
All Girl Scout Cookie purchases, donated or not, support the girls and the Girl Scouts’ mission — to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
All sales — door-to-door, booth and online — end March 12.
Go to girlscouts-ssc.org for more information and to find locations to purchase a box of Cookies from the Heart.
Spring for an extra box of Girl Scout Cookies, and it will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank. The United Dairymen of Idaho will help you out with the milk.
Support Idaho craft brewers at Destination: Beer
Treat your taste buds to 25 Idaho craft breweries pouring 50 different beers at Destination: Beer in McCall from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Depot Park, 1101 N. 3rd St., next to Hotel McCall.
The event takes place under a heated tent and emphasizes barrel-aged and strong beers.
Tickets include beer samples of all beers, appetizers from Delish Catering, some take-home swag, and a commemorative glass goblet (no plastic tasting cups here).
Proceeds benefit Idaho Brewers United, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect and promote the Idaho craft beer industry through education, events and legislation.
Tickets are $69 per person and are limited in number. For the list of breweries and beers and to grab tickets, go to idahobeerfest.com.
