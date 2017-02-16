Head to Idaho City for a benefit chili cook off

Treat yourself to a road trip for President’s Day weekend: destination Idaho City.
Enjoy the scenic drive and then feed your belly at the 31st annual Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Idaho City Visitors Center, 100 Main St.
Official judging for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place starts at noon, but you can continue to sample chili and cast your vote for your favorite until the People’s Choice Award is announced between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
There will also be live music, raffles and beer to cool down that fire inside.
And while you’re there, take some time to explore this historic town, too.
The cook off is a fundraiser for the Idaho City Chamber, with proceeds benefitting local businesses, tourism, events and city improvement projects.
Cost is $5 per person, $3 for children younger than 12.
Go to idahocitychamber.org, call (208) 392-4159 or visit the Chamber’s Facebook page for more information.
