Get checked out at a free community health screening

Basic physical and dental exams, flu shots while supplies last, and onsite testing for blood sugar levels and cholesterol are included in free services offered at a community health screening Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise.
The screening is the fourth of six scheduled at various Treasure Valley locations through April for uninsured adults or those who have limited access to preventive health care. The Idaho Foodbank will provide free boxes of food for participants.
The full screening process takes about 90 minutes and participants can check in any time between 4 and 7 p.m. Patients in immediate need are given appointments to low-cost Treasure Valley clinics for additional care. For more information, call 373-1700 or email healthyU@isu.edu.
Comments