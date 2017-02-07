Drop your pants for the Cupid’s Undie Run

It’s time to shed your outerwear, embrace your inner crazy and take part in Cupid’s Undie Run in Downtown Boise.
The one-mile(ish) benefit fun-run is really just a brief part of a big party that runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise.
So, to clarify, the agenda is to party, break for a run at 2 p.m., and then return for more partying?
Yep. Running in the streets half-naked might sound like a typical Saturday for some, but this time do it for a cause! Oh, and legally!
But running in your skivvies — brrr — won’t that be cold?
Well, yeah, but the warm, fuzzy feeling of supporting the Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research should help alleviate those goosebumps.
And for anyone too modest to sport barely-there attire, no worries — it’s only encouraged, not required.
The cost is $35. Go to cupidsundierun.org/city/boise for more details and registration.
More than $3.5 million was raised in 2016 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Free community health screening
Basic physical and dental exams, flu shots while supplies last, and onsite testing for blood sugar levels and cholesterol are included in free services offered at a community health screening Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise.
The screening is the fourth of six scheduled at various Treasure Valley locations through April for uninsured adults or those who have limited access to preventive health care. The Idaho Foodbank will provide free boxes of food for participants.
The full screening process takes about 90 minutes and participants can check in any time between 4 and 7 p.m. Patients in immediate need are given appointments to low-cost Treasure Valley clinics for additional care. For more information, call 373-1700 or email healthyU@isu.edu.
‘Snowpocalypse’ affecting homeless shelter
The Interfaith Sanctuary is dealing with an overload of sick and coughing homeless guests this winter.
Shelter co-directors Jodi Peterson and Dan Ault are asking the community to donate basic over-the-counter remedies, such as cough drops, Cold-Eeze, Airborne and Emergen-C packets, plus hand and foot warmers.
Another immediate need is for coloring books, crayons and colored pencils for adult guests.
“This is a wonderful artistic distraction for our guests who are cooped up inside during the evening at the shelter when it is so darn cold. They love the calm and quiet of working on a project that is creative and easy,” Peterson said.
Donations can be dropped off at the administrative offices, 599 S. Americana Blvd. in Boise, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Email Jodi Peterson at Jodi@interfaithsanctuary.org with questions.
Bid on a Valentine to benefit SNAP
The 24th annual Valentine for AIDS benefit continues through Sunday, Feb. 12, at Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Boise.
View and bid on valentines that were created and donated by local artists from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 8-11, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Bidding ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The silent art auction benefits SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program), which provides assistance in housing, utility bills, groceries and medical insurance payments for clients living with HIV/AIDS.
Email kent@flyingmcoffee.com for further information.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
