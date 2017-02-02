Dine and dance this Saturday for a good cause

▪ Celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras at the Loaves and Fishes Gala at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
Guests will be treated to a gourmet dinner, live auction, dancing and music by the Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk Jazz Ensemble.
The 10th annual event is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Idaho, the social service of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise.
The auction will provide chances to bid on an outing with Bishop Peter Christensen, as well as many travel, sports and adventure packages.
CCI offers a variety of services, including mental-health counseling, immigration legal services, skill building and educational services, youth mentoring, asset building, and information, referral and advocacy services.
Tickets are $150 per person and available at ccidaho.org/LF2017.
▪ The 23rd annual Center Ball is from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario.
This year’s theme is History of Heroes. There will be food provided by Matsy’s and music by High Street.
All proceeds benefit Four Rivers Cultural Center, a nonprofit that offers a broad program of music, humanities, civic discourse, art and theater, educational and historical curation and local and world culture events.
Cost is $65 per person. Purchase tickets at the FRCC or online at 4rcc.com.
The only yearly fundraiser for Four Rivers Cultural Center, this event has generated in excess of $260,000 since its inception.
