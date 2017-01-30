Cabin Fever Reliever brings outdoor fun indoors

Not only did the weeks of wacky weather wreak havoc on our heating bills, but probably on our sanity, too.
Kids were at home because of school cancellations. In turn, some parents were, too. No doubt being cooped up in the house for consecutive days caused some serious stir-craziness.
Despite even the most creative attempts to utilize the time, the itch to get out of the house has to be strong.
Now’s the time to round up the kiddos and head out to Cabin Fever Reliever on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Karcher Mall, 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa.
Educational and instructional activities for outdoor lovers of all ages run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And best of all, participants don’t have to endure wet gloves or snow-filled boots to test their skills at archery, boat safety, fly fishing and more.
Auto dealers will showcase their new lines of vehicles throughout the mall, and there will be boats, kayaks and motor-sport equipment on display, too. Other businesses and nonprofits will also display products and spread awareness.
The fifth annual event benefits Kids First Cast, which aims to build and sustain healthy communities by providing education, conservation and outdoor recreation in a safe environment for families while enjoying the sport of fishing.
The event is free, but kids must register at kidsfirstcast.org for their activities passport. Each child receives a free goody bag and certificate upon completion.
Idaho Go Red Week
The American Heart Association dedicates the month of February to cardiovascular health.
Communities across Idaho are supporting the movement with a call to action as well as fundraising for Go Red for Women, the program that raises money for educational programs to increase women’s awareness and for critical research about cardiovascular disease.
Here are some of the activities that honor Idaho Go Red Week, which started Sunday, Jan. 29, and continues through Saturday, Feb. 4:
▪ Jump Rope for Heart, Thursday, Feb. 2, at Hunter Elementary School, 2051 W. McMillan Road, Meridian. The event engages elementary and middle school students with jumping rope while empowering them to improve their own health and raising funds for the American Heart Association.
▪ The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is asking all women — and men — to Go Red on the first Friday (Feb. 3) in February, designated National Wear Red Day. Learn more at goredforwomen.org.
▪ Ride Your Heart Out, 7 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at CycleBar in The Village at Meridian, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane. A $25 donation secures your seat at the indoor cycling event with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the American Heart Association/American Stroke. Go to cyclebar.com/community/cyclenation.
For more details regarding Idaho Go Red, go to boisegored.heart.org.
Dinner and dancing fundraisers
▪ Celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras at the Loaves and Fishes Gala at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
Guests will be treated to a gourmet dinner, live auction, dancing and music by the Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk Jazz Ensemble.
The 10th annual event is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Idaho, the social service of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise.
The auction will provide chances to bid on an outing with Bishop Peter Christensen, as well as many travel, sports and adventure packages.
CCI offers a variety of services, including mental-health counseling, immigration legal services, skill building and educational services, youth mentoring, asset building, and information, referral and advocacy services.
Tickets are $150 per person and available at ccidaho.org/LF2017.
▪ The 23rd annual Center Ball is from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario.
This year’s theme is History of Heroes. There will be food provided by Matsy’s and music by High Street.
All proceeds benefit Four Rivers Cultural Center, a nonprofit that offers a broad program of music, humanities, civic discourse, art and theater, educational and historical curation and local and world culture events.
Cost is $65 per person. Purchase tickets at the FRCC or online at 4rcc.com.
The only yearly fundraiser for Four Rivers Cultural Center, this event has generated in excess of $260,000 since its inception.
