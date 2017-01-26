Brightest Stars awards ceremony recognizes Idaho Volunteers

Seventy-four volunteers from throughout the state were honored Wednesday, Jan. 18, by Lt. Gov. Brad Little at Idaho’s Brightest Stars awards ceremony in Boise.
The volunteers were nominated for their contributions in seven categories — Business, Individual, Nonprofit/Civic Organization, Senior Citizen, Student, Teacher/Professor and Veteran. All were nominated by fellow Idahoans for their extraordinary volunteer efforts.
Nominees were recognized as stars in their communities, and one Brightest Star Volunteer of the Year was chosen in each category. A review panel of citizens throughout the state participated with the lieutenant governor in selecting the brightest stars. This year’s recognized volunteer leaders were:
▪ Business: Hewlett Packard, Boise
▪ Individual: Ginny Gobel, Boise
▪ Nonprofit/Civic Organization: Book it Forward!, Boise
▪ Senior Citizen: Dr. David A. McClusky, Twin Falls
▪ Student: Joseph Thomasson, Lewiston
▪ Teacher/Professor: Julie Richardson, Oakley
▪ Veteran: John Harrington Burns, Meridian
Visit the Serve Idaho website at serveidaho.gov to see a list of all of the nominees and to learn more.
