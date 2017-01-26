Jazz concert benefits Philip B. Garonzik Music Scholarship

Enjoy an evening of jazz from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in The Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., in Garden City.
Performers include Jake Hale, The Moody Jews, Camden Hughes, Chuck Smith, Steve Eaton and other special guests.
Ken Harris will emcee the fundraiser, which benefits a new local scholarship for promising local junior and senior high school band students to provide private music instruction.
The scholarship was created in honor of local jazz musician/saxophonist Philip Garonzik, who passed away Feb. 8, 2016.
Tickets are $10 for general seating and $15 for preferred in advance at eventbrite.com. Pick them up at the door for $15 and $20.
