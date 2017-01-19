Glove drive benefits the Salvation Army

With temperatures falling below freezing and significant, measurable snow for the first time in a while, the Boise Hawks want to help those who are in need of keeping warm.
For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary reserved seat ticket for the season-opening night baseball game on June 20 against Eugene.
“We feel that this is an opportunity for both donors to feel appreciated by offering them a night out at the ballpark and for those in our community who could use help. We often forget how a small thing like a pair of winter gloves can go a long way,” said Hawks General Manager Bob Flannery.
The gloves will be donated to the Salvation Army.
Donations can be made through Feb. 1 at the Hawks front office, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City, during operating hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments