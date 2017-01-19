A chance to score free groceries

We are midway into January and I have one question: How are those New Year’s resolutions holding up? I think I just heard a collective “sigh.”
Here’s a little incentive to make healthier decisions when it comes to food shopping.
Earthbound Farm and Silk, along with other WhiteWave Foods brands, are teaming up with Treasure Valley Albertsons stores to surprise shoppers by purchasing their entire cart of groceries. With many of us strapped for cash after the holiday season, it’s a chance for a timely surprise.
“Secret shoppers” will be walking around the store looking for WhiteWave products in people’s carts and then notifying them they have won their entire cart of groceries for free. (WhiteWave brands include Earthbound Farm, Silk, Horizon, International Delight and So Delicious.)
The promotion is already under way, but there are three more chances coming up. Five carts will be purchased at each Albertsons location below during the specified time windows or until all cart buys are complete:
▪ Saturday, Jan. 21: 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
▪ Sunday, Jan. 22: 1650 W. State St., Boise, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
▪ Sunday, Jan. 22: 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
