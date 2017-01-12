Climb to help medical trainers travel to Myanmar

Every year, Chuck Washington, an emergency room physician at St. Luke’s in Boise, travels to the Thai-Myanmar border in southeast Asia to train medics to provide life-saving care in rural Myanmar. These medics have high school levels of education, yet provide all of the medical care in their areas.
Support Washington and his team of medical trainers in their annual trip by attending a climbing fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Urban Ascent Climbing Gym, 308 S. 25th St., Boise.
The event includes a presentation by Washington at 6:30 p.m. on the health care in eastern Myanmar, followed by climbing and a silent auction. There will also be drinks and appetizers.
Climbing passes (gear and lessons included) are $20 general, $15 youth. Additional donations accepted. To RSVP or to donate silent auction items, call 363-7325.
