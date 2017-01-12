David Andrews concert to benefit Idaho Songwriters Association

Singer-songwriter David Andrews will perform an intimate evening of all-original writings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in The Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
Andrews has been part of the national music scene for 25 years, drawing from roots of Americana and folk.
He will be joined by a small group of veteran players on this special night.
The event supports the Idaho Songwriters Association, a nonprofit organization committed to inspiring a more deeply connected community by providing a resource for songwriters to develop and share their craft.
The fundraiser will sponsor outdoor concerts, plus listening room concerts in The Sapphire Room and Cinder Wines. In addition, the ISA has scheduled a new program for 2017 — a “Sisters in Songwriting” concert series in The Sapphire Room featuring “in the round” performances by Idaho’s female songwriters.
General seating is $15 and preferred is $20 in advance at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 and $25 at the door.
Comments