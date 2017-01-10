Idaho Laugh Fest brings belly rollin’ for a good cause

Hope y’all prepared your funny bone for the extensive amount of tickling it’s about to endure.
The Idaho Laugh Fest kicks off Thursday, Jan. 12, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 15.
The festival showcases improv, stand-up comedy, musical comedy, as well as workshops about improv basics, the business of stand-up, storytelling and more.
More than a dozen shows will flood Downtown Boise venues, such as Liquid Laughs, The Balcony Club and The Egyptian Theatre.
Featured performers include headliner Fortune Feimster, who first made a name for herself as a performer and writer on “Chelsea Lately.” She made her TV debut in 2010 on “Last Comic Standing,” where she finished as a semifinalist.
ILF will also host dozens of improv and stand-up comedians from all over the country.
ILF partners each year with a local not-for-profit to give a portion of ticket sales back to the community.
The 2017 partner is A New Beginning Adoption Agency, which is a licensed adoption agency with extensive experience supporting, preparing and educating adoptive families and birth families.
Tickets prices range from free to $30.
For more information, vist idaholaughfest.com or contact festival director Megan Bryant at 863-4292 or email info@idaholaughfest.com.
During its premier event, Idaho Laugh Fest (ILF) sold out more than half of the shows in January 2014 and had an impressive showing of just over 2,500 total audience members. The second and third events in January 2015-16 surpassed 3,500 audience members.
David Andrews concert to benefit Idaho Songwriters Association
Singer-songwriter David Andrews will perform an intimate evening of all-original writings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in The Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
Andrews has been part of the national music scene for 25 years, drawing from roots of Americana and folk.
He will be joined by a small group of veteran players on this special night.
The event supports the Idaho Songwriters Association, a nonprofit organization committed to inspiring a more deeply connected community by providing a resource for songwriters to develop and share their craft.
The fundraiser will sponsor outdoor concerts, plus listening room concerts in The Sapphire Room and Cinder Wines. In addition, the ISA has scheduled a new program for 2017 — a “Sisters in Songwriting” concert series in The Sapphire Room featuring “in the round” performances by Idaho’s female songwriters.
General seating is $15 and preferred is $20 in advance at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 and $25 at the door.
Go climb and learn about Myanmar
Every year, Chuck Washington, an emergency room physician at St. Luke’s in Boise, travels to the Thai-Myanmar border in southeast Asia to train medics to provide life-saving care in rural Myanmar. These medics have high school levels of education, yet provide all of the medical care in their areas.
Support Washington and his team of medical trainers in their annual trip by attending a climbing fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Urban Ascent Climbing Gym, 308 S. 25th St., Boise.
The event includes a presentation by Washington at 6:30 p.m. on the health care in eastern Myanmar, followed by climbing and a silent auction. There also will be drinks and appetizers.
Climbing passes (gear and lessons included) are $20 general, $15 youth. Additional donations accepted. To RSVP or to donate silent auction items, call 363-7325.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
