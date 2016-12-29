It’s time to recycle your Christmas tree

After the holidays, don’t just throw your real Christmas tree in the trash.
Recycle it.
Your tree has beautified your home. Let it live on in the form of mulch.
Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. North, Nampa, will accept trees from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now through Jan. 13.
Follow the signs on Weamer Lane for the exact drop-off location. Due to service schedules, don’t leave trees at the cemetery office or shop.
If Nampa is a little far away for you, Boiseans can recycle their trees curbside from Jan. 2 to 6 on their regular trash collection day. Find details and information at curbit.cityofboise.org/residential/yard-waste/christmas-trees.
In Meridian, Garden City and Mountain Home, the dates for curbside recycling are also Jan. 2 to 6. Eagle and unincorporated Ada County tree recycling dates are Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. For more information, see the post on Republic Services Facebook page at facebook.com/republicservicesidaho.
In Caldwell, you may dispose of your tree anytime after Christmas until Jan. 16 at the U.S. West parking lot on the corner of 21st and Arthur (the gravel parking lot north of Caldwell Bowl).
Don’t forget to strip the tree of its stand, lights and all ornaments/tinsel to get it ready for recycling.
