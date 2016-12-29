Send in applications to become Fundsy’s 2018 beneficiary

Fundsy is now accepting applications from organizations interested in becoming Fundsy’s 2018 beneficiary.
All proposals must be received by Friday, Jan. 6.
Fundsy Inc. is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 1967 for the purpose of raising funds for charitable and community capital improvement projects.
Funds are generated for selected nonprofit organizations on a two-year cycle through the proceeds from silent and live auctions at the Fundsy Gala Dinner event.
The list of criteria and application can be found at fundsy.org.
