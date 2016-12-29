Helping Works

December 29, 2016

Send in applications to become Fundsy’s 2018 beneficiary

By Michelle Jenkins

mjenkins@idahostatesman.com

Fundsy is now accepting applications from organizations interested in becoming Fundsy’s 2018 beneficiary.

All proposals must be received by Friday, Jan. 6.

Fundsy Inc. is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 1967 for the purpose of raising funds for charitable and community capital improvement projects.

Funds are generated for selected nonprofit organizations on a two-year cycle through the proceeds from silent and live auctions at the Fundsy Gala Dinner event.

The list of criteria and application can be found at fundsy.org.

Helping Works

