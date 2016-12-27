When temperatures dip into the teens and snow blankets the ground, you know it’s time for the plunge

What better way to ring in 2017 than with goosebumps and blue lips?
And no, I’m not talkin’ about that crazy-good midnight kiss that sends shivers through your body and leaves your pucker bruised.
I’m referring to The Great Polar Bear Challenge, the annual event that provides folks the opportunity to frolic in some really, really cold water without getting that WTH look.
Let’s be honest: I’m sure you’ll still get that look from a few bundled-up onlookers, but it should totally register as admiration.
You’re braving the chilliest of conditions for a noble cause — to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Idaho, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Day-of registration starts at 10 a.m., with the plunge at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Spring Shores Marina at Lucky Peak near Boise.
Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50 to take the plunge.
There will be a costume contest this time around and prizes awarded to top individual fundraisers in both the youth and adult categories.
And Moxie Java will help bring the body temperature back up with coffee and hot cocoa.
Go to idaho.wish.org.
Since 1986, more than 1,300 children in Idaho have received wishes.
2018 Fundsy Beneficiary Application
Fundsy is now accepting applications from organizations interested in becoming Fundsy’s 2018 beneficiary.
All proposals must be received by Friday, Jan. 6.
Fundsy Inc. is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 1967 for the purpose of raising funds for charitable and community capital improvement projects.
Funds are generated for selected nonprofit organizations on a two-year cycle through the proceeds from silent and live auctions at the Fundsy Gala Dinner event.
The list of criteria and application can be found at fundsy.org.
Christmas Tree recycling time
After the holidays, don’t just throw your real Christmas tree in the trash.
Recycle it.
Your tree has beautified your home. Let it live on in the form of mulch.
Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. North, Nampa, will accept trees from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now through Jan. 13.
Follow the signs on Weamer Lane for the exact drop-off location. Due to service schedules, don’t leave trees at the cemetery office or shop.
If Nampa is a little far away for you, Boiseans can recycle their trees curbside from Jan. 2 to 6 on their regular trash collection day. Find details and information at curbit.cityofboise.org/residential/yard-waste/christmas-trees.
In Meridian, Garden City and Mountain Home, the dates for curbside recycling are also Jan. 2 to 6. Eagle and unincorporated Ada County tree recycling dates are Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. For more information, see the post on Republic Services Facebook page at facebook.com/republicservicesidaho.
In Caldwell, you may dispose of your tree anytime after Christmas until Jan. 16 at the U.S. West parking lot on the corner of 21st and Arthur (the gravel parking lot north of Caldwell Bowl).
Don’t forget to strip the tree of its stand, lights and all ornaments/tinsel to get it ready for recycling.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments