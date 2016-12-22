Live in Nampa? Have overdue library books? Cut down your fines with food donations

If you’ve racked up fines at the Nampa Public Library, take note.
The library has partnered with Nampa First Church of the Nazarene this December and is offering a reduction in fines on accounts in exchange for a donation of nonperishable food.
For every item you donate, you will receive $1 off your overdue fines (up to $10 per account). This offer cannot be used for lost or damaged items or collection fees.
Even if your account is current, your donation is greatly appreciated and benefits the Nampa Nazarene Care House, a nonprofit food bank.
For questions, call 468-5812.
