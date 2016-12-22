Put Christmas cheer in a stocking and food in someone’s belly with annual holiday CD

Take care of the music lover on your Christmas list.
Moxie Java and friends have released the seventh annual edition of “Idaho Ho Ho: Celebrate the Holidays with Idaho’s Best Musicians.”
Over the past seven years, more than 100 recording artists with Idaho ties have participated in the “Idaho Ho Ho” recordings, with local musician Steve Fulton serving as producer throughout the series.
The album showcases established and upcoming local musicians, covering a variety of genres, and includes both original holiday songs and unique covers of holiday favorites.
CDs are for sale for around $15 at participating Moxie Java locations (moxiejava.com), The Record Exchange and Mixed Greens in Downtown Boise, A New Vintage Wine Shop in Meridian and at a couple of the stores in the Boise Airport through Dec. 31.
Comments