Did Santa bring you a new computer? Donate the old one to Computers for Kids

Computers for Kids (CFK) is an Idaho nonprofit organization that takes donations of computers, refurbishes and licenses them, and then donates fully-equipped computer systems to schools, nonprofits and students in grades K-14.
One goal is to equalize the educational opportunities that children have by providing them with home computers for their use.
Through the generosity of individuals and businesses, thousands of children have the opportunity to participate in the technology world of today that they might otherwise not have.
CFK wants to make sure every student in need gets a computer before the new year. So they’re asking for the community’s help in lowering the total number of sponsored students they have this year.
Last month, Idacorp stepped in and donated $4,000 to help the growing list of sponsored students. Before Idacorp’s help, there were 350 students in line for computers from CFK. The list was now down to 150 students earlier this month. (Idacorp is Idaho Power’s parent company.)
Making a cash donation isn’t the only way to help. You can also donate new or used computer equipment or even donate your time.
For more information, contact Tammy at 345-0346 or email accounting@cfkidaho.com. Visit cfkid.org to learn more.
