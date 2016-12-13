’Tis the season of giving and ugly sweaters

Ugly sweaters have become quite popular over the past few years. Christmas party themes and contests now even revolve specifically around them.
Back in the day, you’d have to raid grandpa’s closet or take a trip to a thrift store to find that hidden gem.
Not anymore.
It’s gotten to the point where department stores actually sell them. Yep, pay just as much (if not more) for a sweater embellished with gaudiness as you would for a more lovely piece.
Even your favorite NFL team has ugly sweaters available online for a pretty penny.
However you score yours, don’t forget to throw it on before hittin’ up the Ugly Sweater 5k on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Whittenberger Park, Centennial Way and Chicago Street, Caldwell.
Of course, there will be an ugly sweater contest, which starts at 9:30 a.m. The run/walk follows at 10 a.m.
Feel free to bring your well-behaved four-legged companion because it’s a dog-friendly park.
And stay after for a raffle drawing, food, refreshments and awards.
The event is presented by Canyon Track Club, a nonprofit organization that serve the people of Canyon County and the surrounding Treasure Valley, promoting physical fitness to all ages in a variety of ways.
Race fee is $35. Register at runsignup.com.
Give sleepwear and books to children in need
Help provide warmth and sweet dreams to Idaho kids by donating new pajamas and books.
The Idaho Chapter of Pajama Program is holding its winter pajama and book drive now through Friday, Dec. 16.
The group distributes new pajamas and books to children through partnerships with community organizations who serve Idaho kids.
One of the receiving organizations is Haven Shelter, which provides support services to families in transition or crisis, including emergency shelter and necessities, short-term transitional housing and educational resources.
Drop-off sites include Bank of the West (827 W. Idaho St., Boise; and 1630 S. Wells Ave., Meridian) and Stewart Title (913 W. River St., Suite 100, Boise; and 1944 Eagle Road, Meridian).
For more information and the full list of drop-off locations, go to pajamaprogram.org/chapters/ID-Idaho.
It would be impossible to keep the Haven going without the support we get from the community.
Anne Johnson, Haven House Director
Donations, volunteers needed for kids’ shopping trip
The holidays are right around the corner, and your help could brighten a child’s day.
Donations and volunteers are needed to help support an annual holiday shopping program for underserved youth in the community.
Boise Parks and Recreation will host the annual Kids’ Holiday Shopping Spree on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Target, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise. The youth participants are chosen from after-school programs at refugee apartment complexes, neighborhood centers, a homeless day shelter and Title 1 schools that demonstrate significant need for this program.
Each child receives a gift card. About 150 participants are expected to take part this year.
Volunteers are needed to accompany the children in the store. To register, go to bit.ly/1MEjcZZ.
Online donations are accepted at bprwebtrac.cityofboise.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/wbsplash.html.
Help close the ‘digital divide’ between those who have access to computers vs. those who do not
Computers for Kids (CFK) is a nonprofit organization that takes donations of computers, refurbishes and licenses them, and then donates fully-equipped computer systems to schools, nonprofits and students in grades K-14.
One goal is to equalize the educational opportunities that children have by providing them with home computers for their use.
Through the generosity of individuals and businesses, thousands of children have the opportunity to participate in the technology world of today that they might otherwise not have.
CFK wants to make sure every student in need gets a computer before the new year. So they’re asking for the community’s help in lowering the total number of sponsored students they have this year.
Last month, Idacorp stepped in and donated $4,000 to help the growing list of sponsored students. Before Idacorp’s help, there were 350 students in line for computers from CFK. The list is now down to 150 students. (Idacorp is Idaho Power’s parent company.)
Making a cash donation isn’t the only way to help a student. You can also donate new or used computer equipment or even donate your time.
For more information, contact Tammy at 345-0346 or email accounting@cfkidaho.com. Visit cfkid.org to learn more.
Want to share your time as well as your treasure this season?
