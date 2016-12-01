Get the family into the Christmas spirit with a live nativity program

Experience the Bethlehem marketplace and the story of the birth of Jesus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Eagle Seventh-day Adventist Church, 538 W. State St.
There will be a petting zoo, including Clyde the camel, and Christmas carols.
Kids can participate in some holiday crafts and watch a puppet show.
Stay warm with hot soup and hot chocolate or cider.
Friday evening, there will be a Christmas program by Eagle Adventist Christian School and music by the Gem State Adventist Academy Choir and Bells.
Saturday, enjoy a Christmas musical concert and Christmas piano recitals.
Bring a non-perishable food item for The Idaho Foodbank.
