December 1, 2016 8:42 AM

Get the family into the Christmas spirit with a live nativity program

By Michelle Jenkins

Experience the Bethlehem marketplace and the story of the birth of Jesus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Eagle Seventh-day Adventist Church, 538 W. State St.

There will be a petting zoo, including Clyde the camel, and Christmas carols.

Kids can participate in some holiday crafts and watch a puppet show.

Stay warm with hot soup and hot chocolate or cider.

Friday evening, there will be a Christmas program by Eagle Adventist Christian School and music by the Gem State Adventist Academy Choir and Bells.

Saturday, enjoy a Christmas musical concert and Christmas piano recitals.

Bring a non-perishable food item for The Idaho Foodbank.

