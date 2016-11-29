Snap a Christmas pet photo for SNIP

A solid sign that the Christmas season is here is when Santa arrives so we can start taking those photos.
The opportunity is not just for children these days.
Here are three reasons to get your pet on Santa’s lap:
Lucky has wanted a bigger food bowl forever so let the man in the big red suit grant her that Xmas wish.
Maybe you don’t have kids and your pets are your fur babies. (We all have those friends.)
Or perhaps you’re determined to send out a funny Christmas card this year, and you don’t mind humiliating your pet to get ’er done.
Whatever the reason, you’ll be helping to reduce the pet overpopulation in the community, and that’s what counts.
So round up your fur buddy and head to Bark n’ Purr, 1036 S. Vista Ave., Boise, for photo shoot with Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
For $20, you get a 5x7 photo, digital files so you can create Christmas cards and stocking stuffers for your pet.
Proceeds will support Spay Neuter Idaho Pets, Inc. (SNIP), which is dedicated to improving the lives of Idaho’s cats and dogs by reducing overpopulation with low-cost spay and neuter programs, education and community partners.
Call 345-8886 with questions.
Live Nativity at Eagle SDA Church
Get the family into the Christmas spirit with a live nativity program.
Experience the Bethlehem marketplace and the story of the birth of Jesus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Eagle Seventh-day Adventist Church, 538 W. State St.
There will be a petting zoo, including Clyde the camel, and Christmas carols.
Kids can participate in some holiday crafts and watch a puppet show.
Stay warm with hot soup and hot chocolate or cider.
Friday evening, there will be a Christmas program by Eagle Adventist Christian School and music by the Gem State Adventist Academy Choir and Bells.
Saturday, enjoy a Christmas musical concert and Christmas piano recitals.
Bring a non-perishable food item for The Idaho Foodbank.
Help fill client holiday gift bags
To make the holidays a little brighter for the children it helps, the Children’s Home Society of Idaho is asking for your help with donations to fill 700 gift bags.
Suggested small-scale items include packets of cocoa, trail mix, granola bars, fruit snacks, small stuffed animals, flashcards, coloring books, crayons, small toys, etc.
Drop off donations at the Boise location, 740 Warm Springs Ave., between now and Dec. 9.
Bags will be distributed from Dec. 5-23 in both Boise and Meridian locations.
To learn more about the Children’s Home Society of Idaho, go to childrenshomesociety.com.
The Children’s Home mission has always been to care for Idaho’s most vulnerable children. We want the many Medicaid children that are brought to us for mental, emotional and behavioral health care to know that we and the community care about them. We believe it helps them heal from whatever wounds they may have.
Judi Williams, executive assistant, Children’s Home Society of Idaho
